Escambia County man arrested after drugs, weapons, cash found during search

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies have arrested a 22-year-old man after a large amount of drugs and multiple weapons were recovered during a search warrant.

On March 3, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Narcotics Unit, assisted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and High-Intensity Patrol Unit, served a search warrant on the 60-block of Calloway Street.

Inside the home, deputies found 11.55 ounces of methamphetamine, 13.8 grams of powdered cocaine, 9.6 grams of crack cocaine, 20.5 grams of oxycodone, 22.1 grams of hydrocodone, $11,172 in cash, along with four pistols, a shotgun and a rifle.





Larry Clay was arrested and charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of hydrocodone and violation of probation.

He is currently booked in the Escambia County Jail on no bond.