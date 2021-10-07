Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Escambia County lowers adoption fees for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will lower dog adoption fees starting Oct. 7 for Escambia County residents. 

Escambia County is temporarily reducing the dog adoption fee to $25 for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The adoption fee will cover:

  • spay or neutering services
  • Microchips
  • heartworm tests 
  • initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations

Residents will also have to pay $11 for a license. This is not part of the adoption fee and is paid separately, according to a news release from Escambia County Community and Media Relations.

Dogs will be available for adoption at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. To see a list of dogs available for adoption, click here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories