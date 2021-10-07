Escambia County lowers adoption fees for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will lower dog adoption fees starting Oct. 7 for Escambia County residents.

Escambia County is temporarily reducing the dog adoption fee to $25 for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.

The adoption fee will cover:

spay or neutering services

Microchips

heartworm tests

initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations

Residents will also have to pay $11 for a license. This is not part of the adoption fee and is paid separately, according to a news release from Escambia County Community and Media Relations.

Dogs will be available for adoption at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. To see a list of dogs available for adoption, click here.