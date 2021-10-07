Escambia County lowers adoption fees for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will lower dog adoption fees starting Oct. 7 for Escambia County residents.
Escambia County is temporarily reducing the dog adoption fee to $25 for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month.
The adoption fee will cover:
- spay or neutering services
- Microchips
- heartworm tests
- initial vaccinations including rabies vaccinations
Residents will also have to pay $11 for a license. This is not part of the adoption fee and is paid separately, according to a news release from Escambia County Community and Media Relations.
Dogs will be available for adoption at the Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center. To see a list of dogs available for adoption, click here.