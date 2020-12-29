Escambia County launches 200th anniversary website for event submissions

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County turns 200 years old Saturday, July 17, 2021, and the 200th Anniversary Commission wants to celebrate and share the county’s rich history and unique heritage with the public.

Visit the new bicentennial website at visitpensacola.com/200th. The website includes a feature to submit an event for review. Click the “submit an event” tab and fill in the information. Because of COVID-19, event organizers are requested to submit plans that include backup plans, virtual options and precautionary measures.

More information will be added to the 200th anniversary website, like a timeline. Continue to visit the website throughout the year to see more events.

