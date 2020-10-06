Escambia County issues Local State of Emergency for Hurricane Delta

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Escambia County issued resolution R2020-140, declaring a local state of emergency due to imminent threat of Hurricane Delta.

Escambia County Emergency Operation Center has been activated at a level 2 due to COVID-19 and Hurricane Sally and will also be activated for Hurricane Delta at a level 2 beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 8 a.m. Escambia County will continue to closely monitor the situation over the next several days to provide our residents with the most up-to-date information.



As a reminder, residents are encouraged to prepare their disaster kits now, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after the storm arrives. Residents are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators, and prepare all medications needed by family and pets. Individuals should also consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle or other places they spend time. Remember, this year’s disaster kit might need to look a little different if you must go to a shelter—make sure to include face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

There are currently no evacuations orders issued for Escambia County residents. However, conditions can change rapidly. It is vital that residents monitor our local media for the most up-to-date forecasts several times a day and follow any safety directives from Escambia County Emergency Management officials.

Follow these tips to prepare for a storm:

Know Your Zone – Go to BeReadyEscambia.com to find out which evacuation zone you are in. Sign up for alerts on BeReadyEscambia.com.

– Go to BeReadyEscambia.com to find out which evacuation zone you are in. Sign up for alerts on BeReadyEscambia.com. Know Your Home – Is it newly built – possibly rated for a hurricane? Did it sustain damage from Hurricane Sally? If so, the safest option may be to stay with friends or family. If you must go to a shelter, make sure to include face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. If you decide to evacuate, make sure to give yourself at least 16 hours of travel time to make it to your destination as there may be evacuation traffic.

– Is it newly built – possibly rated for a hurricane? Did it sustain damage from Hurricane Sally? If so, the safest option may be to stay with friends or family. If you must go to a shelter, make sure to include face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes. If you decide to evacuate, make sure to give yourself at least 16 hours of travel time to make it to your destination as there may be evacuation traffic. Know Your Plan – Plan ahead to stay with loved ones, friends or stay at a hotel away from the area. Know what your evacuation route will be and keep in mind that due to recent damage from Hurricane Sally, your evacuation route might have changed. Make your plan today!

