Escambia County issues burn ban following week of fires

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County is issuing a burn ban after dry conditions have fueled multiple wildfires in Northwest Florida within the last week.

The burn ban is effective immediately and will remain in effect until further notice.

The ban comes after the Hurst Hammock Road fire in West Pensacola burned more than 1,000 acres, while the Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County burned more than 2,200 acres and destroyed 14 homes. Both fires are now 95% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

More details are expected to be released.

Okaloosa County has also issued a burn ban.

