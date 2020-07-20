Escambia County introduces four new fire trucks

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County has introduced four new 2019 Pierce Enforcer fire engines to their fleet, replacing aging fire trucks in Molino, Myrtle Grove, Pleasant Grove, and Ensley Fire Stations. These new fire trucks are custom built and designed to support each individual response area.









“The role of updated equipment and prevention efforts in providing quality fire protection cannot be overstated,” Public Safety Director Jason Rogers said. “Escambia County Fire Rescue is excited to get these trucks on the line to serve the community”



One of the two new rescue trucks will replace the current 2011 model front line engine assigned to Ensley Fire Station. The other truck will replace the 2003 model year apparatus front line engine assigned to Molino Fire Station.



A squad engine will replace a 2002 model year apparatus rescue engine currently assigned to Pleasant Grove Fire Station, and a standard engine will replace the current 2004 model rescue engine apparatus assigned to Myrtle Grove Fire Station.



“These are new state-of-the-art fire apparatus that will ensure our personnel have safe and reliable apparatus for enhanced service delivery to our citizens and visitors,” said Fire Chief Paul Williams. “By implementing our apparatus replacement plan this allows for one or two apparatus to be purchased annually as we move forward opposed to the large truck purchases in the past. We want to thank the BOCC and staff for moving LOST funds forward and allowing for this purchase to happen this year, we are in need of updating our fleet and this is a great start.”Each truck features Cummins L9 450 horsepower engine, a 750-gallon tank, a Hale 1500-gallon per minute pump, a deck gun and seating for five personnel. The rear-forward facing crew cab seats, and an EMS compartment above each front wheel. The trucks also feature cargo netting with a single pull lanyard that secures the EMS compartments, a coated interior, vinyl seats, and headliner help with cab decontamination. The vertical exhaust keeps heat and emissions away from firefighters working around the apparatus.

The four new vehicles were purchased for a total of $$2,036,267 using Local Option Sales Tax funds.

