Road to Recovery: Escambia County holds Hurricane Sally press conference

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County held a press conference Sunday at 4 PM in regard to Hurricane Sally.
Attendees may include:
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners
- Escambia County Administrator Janice P. Gilley
- Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore
- Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan
