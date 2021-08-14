Escambia County Florida issues local State of Emergency

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Florida has issued a local State of Emergency as Remnant Fred approaches the Gulf Coast.

The declaration was made on Saturday, Aug 14. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a State of Emergency on Friday evening. Gov DeSantis’ declaration ensures the state and local governments have enough time, resources, and flexibility to prepare.

Escambia County encourages residents to prepare disaster kits and to be prepared before and after the storm hits. No evacuations have been issued at this time, however, this could change at a moment’s notice if the storm were to get worse.

