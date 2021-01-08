Escambia County, Fla. teen reported missing

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A teen was reported missing by Escambia County Sheriff’s Office since Thursday, December 8th, 2021.

Deputies say 14-year-old Jordan Winfield Smith was last seen near Jack Kaufman Road.

Escambia County deputies have asked the public to contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620 if Jordan is seen in your area.

