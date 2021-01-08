Escambia County, Fla. teen reported missing

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — City leaders in Pensacola have issued new restrictions on city-permitted events in response to the rising number of Coronavirus cases.

Officials say the city will not issue any new event permits at least through February 28th. Outdoor events that are already permitted or are in the permitting process will be allowed with restrictions. Those include no more than 100 people in attendance--and social distance and mask guidelines must be followed.