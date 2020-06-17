ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say a 14-year-old girl is missing and endangered.
ECSO asks anyone with information to immediately give them a call.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile Police investigates shooting on Hurtel Street
- Scotland votes to halt exports of tear gas, rubber bullets to US
- Grady Judd: 58-year-old arrested for child porn also purchased, ate soiled underwear
- Escambia County, Fla. teen missing, endangered say police
- Nathan’s Famous 4th of July hot dog-eating contest will go on – with some coronavirus changes