Escambia County, Fla. Superintendent Malcolm Thomas announces public schools will be fully operational Monday

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — All Escambia County public schools will be fully operational Monday despite Tropical Storm Sally, according to Superintendent Malcolm Thomas.

Read the following press release:

Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced “All Escambia County (FL) public schools and offices will be operating on a regular schedule for Traditional (face-to-face instruction), as well as Remote and Virtual instruction on Monday, September 14, 2020. “Current projections for Tropical Storm Sally indicate that our area will not be receiving any significant effects until late Monday evening.

Superintendent Thomas stated, “The district will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Sally, working along with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), as the safety and welfare of our students and staff is paramount.”



Should the storm’s track change, requiring updates, announcements will be made via local media, through School Messenger calls, as well as on the school district website.

