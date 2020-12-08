Escambia County, Fla., Public Safety director resigns over family health issue

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County’s Public Safety director Jason Rogers submitted his resignation Monday, citing a “significant medical event” in his immediate family.
“It is with a heavy heart that I must send you this letter, As you are aware, after I had started in June, there was a significant medical event in my family. Since that time unforeseen complications have compounded making my departure necessary. I want to maintain a professional distance and don’t wish to disclose the private circumstances as I realize this is a public record. My family has always sacrificed for me over the past 20+ years of my public service. I am choosing to resign to support and care for my family as they have always done for me. Should you wish we can workout the timing of my departure in person.Jason Rogers
