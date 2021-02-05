Escambia County, Fla., deputies searching for man wanted on multiple warrants

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Chance Kincaide Gardner, 23.

Gardner is wanted for Felony Criminal Mischief ($15,000 Bond), Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle ($15,000 Bond), Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon ($25,000 Bond), Burglary ($50,000 Bond), Grand Theft of a Firearm ($10,000 Bond), Petit Theft ($1,000 Bond) and Violation of Probation (No Bond).

If you have any information or know where Chance Gardner may be located, contact Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

