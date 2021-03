ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County, Fla., are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a driveway at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Garfield Drive.

Deputies have identified the man as 42-year-old Clarence Allard. If you have any information about this suspect’s identity, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.