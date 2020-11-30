Escambia County, Fla., deputies fatally shoot man wanted on multiple felony charges

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man wanted on multiple felony charges was shot and killed after he pointed a gun at Escambia County sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop.

The Escambia County Sheriffs Office received a call from a local bondsman that a man with several felony warrants was in the area. At about 2 p.m., deputies located the man near the area of 9th Avenue and Bayou Boulevard. Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the man fled. He was stopped by using a pit maneuver near 9th Avenue and Langley Avenue.

The man left his vehicle armed and tried to run away. Deputies pursued him and when he stopped and turned, he pointed a gun at deputies. The man was shot and succumbed to his injuries. No deputies were injured.

Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan said the man was wanted on kidnapping, false imprisonment, robbery, assault charges.

Pensacola Police and Florida Highway Patrol assisted with two attempted pit maneuvers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.