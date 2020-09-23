Escambia County, FL schools reopen for first time following Sally landfall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Classes resume for the first time in nearly a week for students in Escambia County Florida. This comes a week after Hurricane Sally made landfall. There are a lot of moving parts to the resumption of school. Some students may have moved to temporary or new permanent housing because of the storm.

Also, with almost half of students doing some sort of virtual or remote learning teachers are still finding out who does and doesn’t have reliable internet access. School officials are asking parents for patience in a difficult time. Some remote students need to work from paper materials if they don’t have reliable online service.

If families have moved or changed any contact info, they should use their Focus Parent Portal Account to notify their child’s teacher or teachers. If families have moved to a new permanent location schools or the School Choice Office in the Hall Center can help families if they need to update enrollment or change to traditional or remote learning.