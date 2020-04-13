Escambia County firefighters fight two fires early Monday morning

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County professional firefighters confirm crews fought 2 fires on early Monday morning.
Firefighters fought the first fire shortly after midnight in Pensacola Beach. The second fire was in Warrington just before sunrise.
The State Fire Marshal office is investigating what started both fires.
