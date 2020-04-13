Escambia County firefighters fight two fires early Monday morning

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County professional firefighters confirm crews fought 2 fires on early Monday morning.

Firefighters fought the first fire shortly after midnight in Pensacola Beach. The second fire was in Warrington just before sunrise.

The State Fire Marshal office is investigating what started both fires.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories