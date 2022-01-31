CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) – Leaders from the Escambia County Fire Rescue met with local partners at the future site of the ECFR training facility.

ECFR members met with representatives from Florida Power and Light, Ascend Performance Materials, Gonzalez Utilities and Escambia County Facilities Management to discuss details of the future training facility, including training props and infrastructure.

The site, located at 319 90 & 9 Ranch Road, used to be home to the Escambia County Charter School and the Boys’ Ranch. The new training facility will allow the ECFR to quickly give training to firefighters, both full-time and volunteer, according to county operating guidelines and expectations. It will also aid in recruitment and retention and allow ECFR to give in-house training at no cost to future firefighters.

The new site of the future training center.

Escambia County is currently working on the architectural and engineering aspects of the project, while ECFR will research grant opportunities and other financial resources to help fund the building of the facility.