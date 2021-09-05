Escambia County Fire Rescue members recognized during awards ceremony

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Medal of Gallantry for Lt. Jim Beagle, Firefighter Dale Coulter, Lt. Josh Hunter, Firefighter Justin King, Firefighter/Paramedic Bill Halfacre, Firefighter Robert Stivers, Lt. John Van Matre and Firefighter Kyle Saxton

(WKRG) — Members of Escambia County Fire Rescue were honored during the fourth annual Escambia County Fire Rescue Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts. Watch the video live on YouTube here.

Awards and Recognition 

Medal of Gallantry

  • Lt. Jim Beagle
  • FF Dale Coulter
  • Josh Hunter
  • FF Justin King
  • FF/Paramedic Bill Halfacre
  • FF Robert Stivers
  • Lt. John Van Matre
  • FF Kyle Saxton

Medal of Courage

  • FF Charles Bailey
  • Lt. Keith Chapman
  • Lt. Matt Scallan
  • FF Allen Harrison
  • FF Daniel Keating
  • Asst. District Chief Brandon Stevens
  • FF Nicholas Speer
  • Lt. Daniel Mills
  • FF Jeff Fangman
  • Lt. Wesley Barnett
  • FF Isaac Herring
  • Lt. Daniel Akerman
  • Lt. Jeff Rohrer
  • FF Peter Welch
  • FF Rodney Pittman

Distinguished Service Medal

  • Lt. Dan Kunz
  • FF Victor Govyadov
  • FF Geric Fatheree
  • Lt. James Shaw
  • Lt./EMT Conner Wood
  • FF Geoffrey Carmichael
  • FF Jacob Hoskins 

Final Alarm Medal

  • District Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw

Career Firefighter of the Year Medal

  • FF John Longsworth

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Medal

  • FF Zach McMillan

Career Fire Officer of the Year Medal

  • Lt. Dimitri Jansen

Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

  • Lt. Alex Torres
  • Escambia County Fire Rescue Honors the Memory of District Chief Dwain Bradshaw
  • Career Officer and Firefighter of the Year awarded to Lt. Dimitri Jansen and Firefighter John Longsworth
  • Volunteer Officer and Firefighter of the Year awarded to Lt. Alex Torres and Firefighter Zach McMillan
  • Medal of Gallantry for Lt. Jim Beagle, Firefighter Dale Coulter, Lt. Josh Hunter, Firefighter Justin King, Firefighter/Paramedic Bill Halfacre, Firefighter Robert Stivers, Lt. John Van Matre and Firefighter Kyle Saxton
  • Distinguished Service Medal for Firefighter Jacob Hoskins
  • Medal of Courage for Lt. Daniel Akerman, Lt. Jeff Roher, Firefighter Peter Welch and Firefighter Rodney Pittman
  • Medal of Courage for Lt. Wesley Barnett and Firefighter Isaac Herring
  • Medal of Courage for Lt. Daniel Mills and FF Jeff Fangman
  • Medal of Courage for Assistant District Chief Brandon Stevens and Firefighter Nicholas Speer
  • Distinguished Service Medal for Lt. James Shaw
  • Medal of Courage for Lt. Matt Scallan, Firefighter Daniel Keating, and Firefighter Allen Harrison
  • Medal of Courage for Lt. Keith Chapman
  • Medal of Courage for Firefighter Charles Bailey
  • Distinguished Service Medal for Lt./EMT Dan Kunz, Firefighter Geric Fatheree, Firefighter Victor Govyadov, Firefighter/EMT Conner Wood and Firefighter Geoffrey Carmichael
  • Medal of Courage for the NAS Active Shooter Event – Lt. Josh Hunter, Firefighter Terrell Jackson, Firefighter Will Morris, Firefighter Zachary Polk, Lt. Brian Diamond, Lt. Jeff Howard and Firefighter Nick Pearson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories