Escambia County Fire Rescue members recognized during awards ceremony

(WKRG) — Members of Escambia County Fire Rescue were honored during the fourth annual Escambia County Fire Rescue Awards Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 4, at the UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts. Watch the video live on YouTube here.
Awards and Recognition
Medal of Gallantry
- Lt. Jim Beagle
- FF Dale Coulter
- Josh Hunter
- FF Justin King
- FF/Paramedic Bill Halfacre
- FF Robert Stivers
- Lt. John Van Matre
- FF Kyle Saxton
Medal of Courage
- FF Charles Bailey
- Lt. Keith Chapman
- Lt. Matt Scallan
- FF Allen Harrison
- FF Daniel Keating
- Asst. District Chief Brandon Stevens
- FF Nicholas Speer
- Lt. Daniel Mills
- FF Jeff Fangman
- Lt. Wesley Barnett
- FF Isaac Herring
- Lt. Daniel Akerman
- Lt. Jeff Rohrer
- FF Peter Welch
- FF Rodney Pittman
Distinguished Service Medal
- Lt. Dan Kunz
- FF Victor Govyadov
- FF Geric Fatheree
- Lt. James Shaw
- Lt./EMT Conner Wood
- FF Geoffrey Carmichael
- FF Jacob Hoskins
Final Alarm Medal
- District Chief Dwain S. Bradshaw
Career Firefighter of the Year Medal
- FF John Longsworth
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year Medal
- FF Zach McMillan
Career Fire Officer of the Year Medal
- Lt. Dimitri Jansen
Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year
- Lt. Alex Torres