Escambia County EMS donate supplies to New Orleans EMS

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sept. 3, personnel from the Escambia County Emergency Medical Services (ECEMS) gathered supplies to donate to the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services team and their families in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

ECEMS employees gathered pallets of bottled water, dry good food products, personal hygiene products, diapers, cleaning supplies, and disaster supplies for the personnel of the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services and their families.

Escambia County EMS personnel shopping for supplies at Target.

Escambia and New Orleans EMS personnel unloading the Escambia EMS trailer.

Escambia and New Orleans EMS personnel posing with a variety of snacks and bread.

Pairs of rubber rain boots were donated to the New Orleans EMS.

Escambia County and New Orleans EMS personnel posing for a picture in front of a stack of bottled water.

An Escambia County EMS trailer carrying donations for New Orleans EMS personnel and their families.

The New Orleans EMS personnel were activated to report to work before the impact of Hurricane Ida. Many of them had to leave behind their loved ones so they could assist others.

During the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, several Escambia County EMS employees experienced the generosity and kindness of the New Orleans EMS after they donated supplies to support the personnel and families of Escambia County EMS. Throughout the years, Escambia County EMS and New Orleans EMS have developed a relationship that has involved the sharing of ideas, providing assistance when needed, and overall comradery.

“We at New Orleans EMS are extremely grateful for the generous donations from our friends at Escambia County EMS,” said New Orleans EMS Chief Bill Salmerson in a press release. “It’s acts like this that show the comradery among first responders– even from many miles away.”

Escambia County Emergency Medical Services Chief David Torsell approved the logistics and safety measures, while Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore and Escambia County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Robert Bender gave clearance for the trip to New Orleans.

“I am very proud of our Escambia County EMS personnel not only for the amazing effort in assisting the New Orleans EMS and their families with their needs after Hurricane Ida, but the hard work they put forth every day to assist the needs of our local community,” ECEMS Chief Torsell said in a release.