Escambia County Emergency Services prepare for upcoming storm

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — With severe weather escalating across the Gulf Coast, WKRG News 5 wants to make sure you are prepared.

We checked in with Escambia County Emergency Services on how what they are doing to keep residents safe.

Emergency Manager Coordinator for Escambia County Travis Tompkins says, “Unfortunately, this is the time of year for it. It was either 2014 or 2015 when we had some significant tornado events. We had one in Century and one in the Ferry Pass area.”

Tompkins says this storm has the same potential as the previous one and they are taking extra precautions.

“We have more ems units and fire units on standby and more 911 personnel to answer calls just in case we have and incident,” says Tompkins.

Adding you can never predict the effects of what a tornado will do.

Tompkins says, “A lot of people want to walk outside and see what’s going on and stand next to a window and that’s the worst thing you can do. If that severe weather is coming in then seek shelter and seek interior shelter.”

Tompkins add to stay alert and utilize either their Escambia County app for any updates.

