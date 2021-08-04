Escambia County deputies seize guns from four juveniles after ‘crime spree’

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Four juveniles are facing charges after Escambia County sheriff’s deputies found multiple firearms in their possession.

On Aug. 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in progress on the 2000-block of Winners Circle. When deputies arrived, they obtained video surveillance showing one of the juveniles entering the victim’s vehicle.

Deputies began circling the area, and found a vehicle with a scarf covering the tag. Four armed people were inside the vehicle, and deputies identified one of the people as the suspect from the surveillance video. When deputies searched the vehicle, they found a stolen wallet from a separate vehicle burglary that took place on the 6200-block of Crestway Drive and four firearms. Two of the firearms had been stolen from an outside jurisdiction.

The four were arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license, armed vehicle burglary on the 2000-block of Winners Circle, and vehicle burglary on the 6200-block of Crestway Drive. Two of the four were charged with grand theft of a firearm.