Escambia County deputies searching for missing man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are searching for a man that has been missing since November.
Deputies say Steven Eugene Sund was last seen leaving the Publix on University Blvd on November 3rd.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.
