Suspected Escambia County, FL bank robber wanted for new crime in Tennessee

UPDATE 1/10/2020 (5:09 p.m.) — The suspect sought for a bank robbery in Escambia County earlier this week may have a struck again, this time in Tennessee.

FBI Knoxville posted about the most recent robbery on Friday:

Wanted: Suspect in today's bank robbery on Emory Rd. is believed to be Timothy James Langford, 57, of Colorado. Suspect last seen driving 2001 maroon Dodge Dakota pickup. Suspect may be responsible for similar robberies in CO, FL & Middle TN. Info? Call @FBI 865-544-0751 or 911. pic.twitter.com/FMBGeFJi6G — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) January 10, 2020

Authorities are still on the hunt for this suspect as he may be responsible for additional robberies outside of Florida and Tennessee.

Any tips are helpful in locating this suspect. Again, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620 to report any information in relation to these bank robberies.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Escambia County Deputies posted this to their Facebook page about a bank robbery:

Around 10:20 this morning this suspect robbed the Synovus Bank on 9 Mile Road and University Parkway. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9620.