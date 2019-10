ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager last seen on September 30th.

The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Trenton Powell was last seen leaving the 8500 block of University Parkway. He wasn’t reported missing until October 4th.

Trenton was wearing a white, blue and black checkered shirt, camouflage shorts, and fluorescent Nike shoes.

If you have any information on Trenton’s whereabouts, call the ECSO at 436-9620.