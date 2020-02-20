Escambia County deputies search for car burglary suspects in the woods

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies have located one of two burglary suspects in the woods near Cantonment.
Crews found Christopher Howard, 28, after several hours of searching Thursday morning.
Deputies setup a perimeter around Mathison Road after residents reported the burglaries earlier in the morning.
Howard is charged with burglary and vehicle theft.
Deputies are still looking for another suspect, who they say is a male and has a lot of tattoos.
