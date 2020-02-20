Escambia County deputies search for car burglary suspects in the woods

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Escambia County, Fla (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies have located one of two burglary suspects in the woods near Cantonment.

Crews found Christopher Howard, 28, after several hours of searching Thursday morning.

Deputies setup a perimeter around Mathison Road after residents reported the burglaries earlier in the morning.

Howard is charged with burglary and vehicle theft.

Deputies are still looking for another suspect, who they say is a male and has a lot of tattoos.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories