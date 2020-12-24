Escambia County deputies, Rudolph stop ‘The Grinch’ from stealing Christmas

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — You can thank Escambia County deputies and Rudolph for saving Christmas this year as they have arrested “The Grinch” for attempting to, once again, steal Christmas.

Deputies say Rudolph discovered him on the prowl, disguised as Santa in a parking lot Thursday morning on Christmas Eve. Once exposed, Rudolph contacted the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO).

“We hope he thinks through his actions, and his heart will grow three sizes,” say deputies. “The Grinch” will remain in ECSO’s custody until December 26th without bond.

ECSO want to express its gratitude for the many tips that led to “The Grinch’s” arrest. Now, Christmas can go on!

LATEST STORIES: