Escambia County deputies need help in locating ‘missing endangered adult’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Eugene Wesley Vance’s last known appearance was Sunday, October 25th, 2020 and deputies need the public’s help in tracking him down.
LATEST STORIES:
- Alabama says emergency absentee ballots available for voters with COVID-19
- Daylight saving: Here’s when you need to set your clocks back
- MCHD to offer charging locations to public medical, personal devices
- The Doctor Is In: Entering cold and flu season during a pandemic
- Louisville police officer files lawsuit against Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend