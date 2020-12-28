Escambia County deputies investigating Sunday night homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating a Sunday night homicide in Pensacola.
Deputies say they responded around 11 p.m. to the Northwoods Apartment Complex, near North Ninth Avenue and Olive Road, in reference to a gunshot victim.
Once they arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Andrew Howard IV dead on the back porch of an apartment. Deputies say he had multiple gunshot wounds.
Witnesses said Howard IV was in a fight with an unknown person when gunshots were heard.
If you have any information about this incident, deputies urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
