Escambia County deputies investigating Sunday night homicide

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County deputies are investigating a Sunday night homicide in Pensacola.

Deputies say they responded around 11 p.m. to the Northwoods Apartment Complex, near North Ninth Avenue and Olive Road, in reference to a gunshot victim.

Once they arrived on scene, they found 24-year-old Andrew Howard IV dead on the back porch of an apartment. Deputies say he had multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said Howard IV was in a fight with an unknown person when gunshots were heard.

If you have any information about this incident, deputies urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories