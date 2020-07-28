Escambia County deputies investigating drive-by shooting

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at North S. Street and Brainerd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found bullet holes in a home and two cars parked in the driveway.

No one was injured.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News