Escambia County deputies investigating drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at North S. Street and Brainerd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found bullet holes in a home and two cars parked in the driveway.

No one was injured.

LATEST STORIES: