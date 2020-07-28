Escambia County deputies investigating drive-by shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early-morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola.
The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at North S. Street and Brainerd Street.
When deputies arrived, they found bullet holes in a home and two cars parked in the driveway.
No one was injured.
