Escambia County completes wheelchair ramp for citizen through pilot program

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Civitan Club, a nonprofit, teamed up with the Neighborhood Enterprise Division to build a deck and wheelchair ramp for a county resident on Thursday, through the wheelchair pilot program.

The wheelchair pilot partnership program aims to grant independence to county residents with accessibility into their homes with wheelchair ramps.

Over the past fiscal year, the program has finished a total of nine ramps, while nineteen ramps have been finished since the beginning of the program in February of 2019. Under the pilot program, the county will work with nonprofit agencies to build the ramps, with the agencies providing volunteer labor for construction and the county providing funding for materials.

The pilot program strives to aid those at or below 80 percent of the areas median income.

