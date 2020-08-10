Escambia County commissioner May issues statement on death of Sixth Avenue Baptist Church pastor

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Commissioner Lumon May has issued a statement on the death of the Rev. Dr. Michael J. Johnson, pastor of the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church since 1988.

“I would like to express my heartfelt condolences about the passing of Reverend Dr. Michael J. Johnson, pastor of the Sixth Avenue Baptist Church since 1988,” District 3 Commissioner Lumon May said. “In addition to being a leader in our community who loved his family and his church family, his daughter, Mischel, is interning with the county. She was instrumental in the county’s Mask Up, Escambia public health campaign, and her talent helped get very important messaging to our community during COVID-19. Reverend Johnson made a tremendous impact on our community, and he will be greatly missed. God Bless his family and church community during this difficult time.” Escambia County District 3 County Commissioner Lumon May

According to his biography, Johnson is a 1981 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. He completed his general studies at Florida State University. He received a bachelor of arts degree, Magna Cum Laude, from Morehouse College in Atlanta and Master of Divinity, Magna Cum Laude, and Doctor of Ministry degrees from The School of Theology, Virginia Union University in Richmond, Va.

He has served as President of the local NAACP, the Baptist Ministers Union, State Board of Directors of One Church One Child, and President of the District Congress of Christian Education, Dean of the Florida Baptist State Congress of Christian Education, President of the Florida General Baptist Congress of Christian Education, Director of the Florida Baptist STVU Center For Continuing Education, Director of the Spirit of Timothy, Young Pastors and Ministers Ministry of the National Baptist Convention and a member of many other local boards.

Dr. Johnson has received numerous awards and honors, including Outstanding Young Men of America, The D.C. Rice Scholar, The Omega’s Citizen of the Year, The Chappie James Award in Community Service, G. Jackson Award in Religion. He has received Keys to the City of Pensacola and Tampa. The Pensacola Community honored him by naming the Michael J. Johnson, Sr. Housing Development after him. He is currently an Associate Professor at The Selma University, Pensacola Extension. He is the current Dean of the First West Florida District Association, and Vice President of The Baptist Ministers Union of Pensacola and Vicinity,

He is the author of several articles in various denominational publications, a devotion in the African American Devotional Bible, and Two books, “From Membership To Ministry,” and “The Great Spiritual Awakening.”

Dr. Johnson is a native of Pensacola, the son of Vernette Johnson Stokes and is married to the former Pamela Michele Robinson. They are parents of three sons, Michael, Matthew and Micah and one daughter, Mischel.

