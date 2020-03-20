Coronavirus Cancellations

Escambia County Commission closes Pensacola Beach to help prevent COVID-19 spread

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners have voted to close Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key Beach, effective at midnight Saturday, due to coronavirus concerns.

The commission passed the emergency order closing all beaches on Escambia County unanimously at a special meeting Friday afternoon.

The commissioners heard from several health experts Friday afternoon who said it was the smart move to close the beach to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All “sandy areas” of the beaches have been closed. The island has not been closed and restaurants are allowed to stay open for take out only.

The closure is in effect for at least the next 13 days.

A violation of the order is a second-degree misdemeanor, according to the county attorney.

Lifeguards and deputies will enforce the order.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
