Escambia County Area Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Area Transit employee has tested positive for COVID-19. ECAT management says it was notified by the employee on Tuesday, June 16, at 3:30 p.m. This driver drove on Saturday, June 13, for the first time since April 8. ECAT is taking steps to notify employees.
“Our priority remains the safety and health of our employees and passengers. The break room was fogged. Door handles are wiped down daily and there continues to be plenty of PPE and cleaning supplies. Buses are disinfected every night and ECAT operators are required to wear masks while driving buses,” ECAT said in a press release.
In conjunction with ECAT management, the Florida Department of Health will evaluate the ECAT facility for testing space Wednesday, and testing will be available Thursday and Friday on-site for employees. If any employees have concerns, Escambia County is directing them to get tested at the ECAT facility or one of the sites listed on the county COVID-19 web page.
