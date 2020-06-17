Escambia County Area Transit employee tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Area Transit employee has tested positive for COVID-19. ECAT management says it was notified by the employee on Tuesday, June 16, at 3:30 p.m. This driver drove on Saturday, June 13, for the first time since April 8. ECAT is taking steps to notify employees.

“Our priority remains the safety and health of our employees and passengers. The break room was fogged. Door handles are wiped down daily and there continues to be plenty of PPE and cleaning supplies. Buses are disinfected every night and ECAT operators are required to wear masks while driving buses,” ECAT said in a press release.

In conjunction with ECAT management, the Florida Department of Health will evaluate the ECAT facility for testing space Wednesday, and testing will be available Thursday and Friday on-site for employees. If any employees have concerns, Escambia County is directing them to get tested at the ECAT facility or one of the sites listed on the county COVID-19 web page.

