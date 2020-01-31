Escambia County Animal Shelter offering reduced adoption fees

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s always a great time to adopt a pet! And throughout the month of February, you can adopt your new furry family member from the Escambia County Animal Shelter for a special reduced adoption fee.

You can adopt a dog or puppy for only $50, or a cat or kitten for only $20. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchip, heartworm test and initial vaccinations, including rabies shot. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a license at the time of adoption, which is an additional $11.

The Escambia County Animal Shelter is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive and is open Monday-Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The shelter will be closed for Presidents Day.

If you need more information, contact the shelter at 850-595-3075 or visit https://www.myescambia.com/our-services/animal-services .

Photo courtesy of Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter
Photo courtesy of Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter
Photo courtesy of Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter
Photo courtesy of Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories