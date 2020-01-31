Escambia County Animal Shelter offering reduced adoption fees

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s always a great time to adopt a pet! And throughout the month of February, you can adopt your new furry family member from the Escambia County Animal Shelter for a special reduced adoption fee.

You can adopt a dog or puppy for only $50, or a cat or kitten for only $20. Adoption fees include spay or neutering services, microchip, heartworm test and initial vaccinations, including rabies shot. Escambia County residents will be required to purchase a license at the time of adoption, which is an additional $11.



The Escambia County Animal Shelter is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive and is open Monday-Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The shelter will be closed for Presidents Day.



If you need more information, contact the shelter at 850-595-3075 or visit https://www.myescambia.com/our-services/animal-services .

Photo courtesy of Friends Of The Escambia County Animal Shelter

