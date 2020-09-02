Escambia County Animal Shelter housing cats from shelters impacted by Hurricane Laura

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Animal Shelter is now housing cats from shelters and welfare organizations in Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Laura.





This week, the Louisiana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals transported 33 cats from Terrebonne Parrish Animal Shelter and 25 cats from Louisiana SPCA to the Escambia County Animal Shelter. Several cats have also been placed with the Pensacola Humane Society.

All recently transported animals belonged to Louisiana animal shelters and were available for adoption at the time Hurricane Laura made landfall. They are not animals that have been separated from their owners by the storm. The transported animals were taken out of Louisiana shelters in order to make room for incoming animals who were displaced by the storm, giving those displaced animals an opportunity to be easily reunited with their owners by remaining nearby.

Animal Services Manager John Robinson said using the Escambia County Animal Shelter to rehome these cats will provide a better opportunity for displaced storm animals in Louisiana shelters to receive the proper care and attention they need, without experiencing an overcrowding situation alongside the existing shelter animals. All cats were given a thorough medical exam and checkup upon arrival to the Escambia County shelter.



“Escambia County Animal Services is happy to lend a hand to our neighboring Louisiana shelters,” Robinson said. “We were able to collaborate with the Pensacola Humane Society and a few other local partner organizations, and we are looking forward to finding loving homes for the animals we took in this week.”

All cat adoptions are now just $10, plus an $11 fee for a required county tag. Due to the pandemic, appointments are still required for all adoptions. To make an appointment to meet or adopt a pet, please call 850-595-3075 or email animalshelter@myescambia.com.

