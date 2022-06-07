Pensacola, Fla. (WKRG) – Escambia County officials are urging residents to prepare for the hurricane season ahead. Officials note that hurricane season will span from June 1 to Nov. 30.

“Hurricane season has returned and we want residents to follow these three steps in preparation for any big storm: Know Your Zone, Know Your Home and Know Your Plan,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins.

The hurricane season of 2022 is expected to be a busy one, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting up to 21 storms this season. If you haven’t started preparing yet, now is the time.

Escambia County officials encourage residents to follow their social media pages and visit their website for weather alerts and preparation tips. They also offer a printable preparation shopping list with hurricane essentials.

Officials note that families should be prepared to provide for themselves for at least one week following a hurricane, according to a recent press release.

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, spanning May 28th through June 10th, gives residents an opportunity to stock up on essentials.

In addition to stocking up, officials recommend:

developing an evacuation plan

completing a written plan

strengthening your home

getting an insurance check-up

helping your neighbor prepare

Escambia County also offers a disaster guide and road closure information.

While preparing for the upcoming hurricane season, the National Weather Service also offers a hurricane preparation guide as well as WKRG’s own.