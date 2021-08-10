Escambia Co. deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ bank robbery suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was around 11 Tuesday morning when a man wearing a shoulder-length wig entered a Pensacola bank and struck an employee with a gun.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies responded to the armed robbery at the Warrington Bank on Sorrento Road.

ECSO said the suspect “took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the scene on foot.”

The announcement stressed that the suspect “is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.”

You can give information about this suspect or incident directly to the ECSO at 850-436-9620. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

