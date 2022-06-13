ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after several people reported car burglaries on the morning of Monday, June 13. They are also investigating five car burglaries that happened on June 7.

All of the car burglaries that deputies are investigating are in the Kingsfield Road area, Chemstrand Road and Old Chemstrand Road. Deputies found one car on a security camera that they believe is involved in the burglaries. The ECSO said the person in the car was a man wearing a long-sleeved Championed shirt, blue shorts, black shoes and a blue ski mask.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reminded everyone in a Facebook post to:

Remove valuables from your vehicles

Lock vehicle doors

Close all garage doors

Close and lock all exterior doors

Turn on exterior lighting

Anyone with information regarding these car burglaries is asked to call ECSO.