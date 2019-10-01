Escambia Co. inmate takes his own life two months after arrest

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Jail inmate took his own life early Tuesday morning exactly two months after he was arrested.

Correction officers discovered the body of Clarence Stephen Brown, 59, during their hourly checks.

Brown was booked into the jail Aug. 1, 2019. He was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior involving a 12-year-old girl.

According to the arrest report, Brown professed his love for the girl and wished to marry her when she turned 18 years old.

The girl said there was sexual activity between her and Brown that happened in Baldwin County. He allegedly told her not to call him for a while because he didn’t want to get caught and go to jail.

Brown denied any sexual contact or ever touching the girl.