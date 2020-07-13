Escambia Co. deputies investigating after a man was found shot, killed in car Sunday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for its assistance in a homicide investigation.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded on Sunday to a suspicious vehicle on Olive Road, just east of the Palafox Road intersection. Deputies found a 2008 red Toyota Prius was parked in the roadway.

Brian Keith Abercrombie was dead in the driver seat with an apparent gunshot wound. Abercrombie died before deputies arrived.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9630.

