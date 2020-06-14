Escambia Charter, others hosts ‘President Trump Birthday Boat Parade’

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Chapter, Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant and Marina, WPNN 103.7 FM, and 790 AM are hosting “President Trump Birthday Boat Parade” on Big Lagoon and Perdido Bay.

President Trump turned 74 today.

All funds raised will aid in veterans voting registration.

This event hopes to encourage more veterans to register to vote and use ballots for this election cycle.

