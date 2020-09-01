Escambia CARES program offering rent, mortgage utility assistance

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are jointly participating in the Coronavirus Relief Funds made available by Florida Housing Finance Corporation. About $813,451 will be made available Sept. 1 to assist eligible applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rent, mortgage, and/or utility assistance.

Eligible expenses must occur between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. Maximum assistance will be $3,000 per household and will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage, or utility company.

General eligibility requirements:

Escambia County resident (including City of Pensacola and Town of Century)

Income adversely impacted by COVID-19

Total household income cannot exceed 120% Area Median Income

This program is for past due rent, mortgage and utilities ONLY

Income requirements are as follows:

Applications will be accepted beginning Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 14, 2020 or until funds have been committed. Applications will be available online at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 at myescambia.com/CARES. For further information, contact Meredith Reeves at 850-595-1642 or EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com.



Paper applications will be available at the following locations starting Tuesday, Sept. 1 for citizens who do not have online access:

• Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• West Florida Public Library branches

Completed paper applications with attachments should be emailed to EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com, faxed to 850-595-0342, or dropped off at the Brownsville Community Center or Neighborhood Enterprise Division. Please make sure all attachments are clear and legible. Applicants needing assistance with completing applications should call 850-595-1642 for further guidance.



General information on the program is available at myescambia.com/our-services/neighborhood-human-services/neighborhood-enterprise, by calling 850-595-0872 or emailing EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com.

