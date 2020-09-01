Escambia CARES program offering rent, mortgage utility assistance

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County and the City of Pensacola are jointly participating in the Coronavirus Relief Funds made available by Florida Housing Finance Corporation. About $813,451 will be made available Sept. 1 to assist eligible applicants impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with rent, mortgage, and/or utility assistance.

Eligible expenses must occur between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020. Maximum assistance will be $3,000 per household and will be paid directly to the landlord, mortgage, or utility company.

General eligibility requirements:

  • Escambia County resident (including City of Pensacola and Town of Century)
  • Income adversely impacted by COVID-19
  • Total household income cannot exceed 120% Area Median Income
  • This program is for past due rent, mortgage and utilities ONLY

Income requirements are as follows:

Applications will be accepted beginning Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 14, 2020 or until funds have been committed. Applications will be available online at 8 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1 at myescambia.com/CARES. For further information, contact Meredith Reeves at 850-595-1642 or EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com.

Paper applications will be available at the following locations starting Tuesday, Sept. 1 for citizens who do not have online access:
• Escambia County Neighborhood Enterprise Division, 221 Palafox Place, Suite 200 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
• Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto St. (Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
West Florida Public Library branches 
Completed paper applications with attachments should be emailed to EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com, faxed to 850-595-0342, or dropped off at the Brownsville Community Center or Neighborhood Enterprise Division. Please make sure all attachments are clear and legible. Applicants needing assistance with completing applications should call 850-595-1642 for further guidance.

General information on the program is available at myescambia.com/our-services/neighborhood-human-services/neighborhood-enterprise, by calling 850-595-0872 or emailing EscambiaCaresRentandMortgage@myescambia.com

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories