Ensley Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19, will isolate for 14 days

ENSLEY, Fla. (WKRG) — A student at Ensley Elementary School in Escambia County has tested positive for COVID-19.

Escambia County Superintendent Malcolm Thomas confirmed the positive case to WKRG News 5 Wednesday morning.

Thomas said the mother of the child tested positive for COVID-19 and kept the student out of school Tuesday. The child was tested and the results came back positive.

The student will now attend remote learning sessions, as they isolate for 14 calendar days.

Thomas said no other students will be isolated because through contact tracing, the school district found the child had not been closer than six feet from any other student for more than 15 minutes.

Thomas said the school and parent handled the situation exactly how it should be.

