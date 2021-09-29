Enhanced ECSO Gun Crimes Unit Makes Impact

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit has arrested more than 40 suspects from Jan. to Sept. in Escambia County.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons created the unit to remove stolen guns from suspects and keep them off the street.

Common charges made by the Gun Crimes Unit includes:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony weapons charges

Felony drug charges

Felony traffic charges

Out of the 42 arrests, the unit has seized 57 firearms, nine were listed as stolen, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit.