Enhanced ECSO Gun Crimes Unit Makes Impact

Northwest Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit has arrested more than 40 suspects from Jan. to Sept. in Escambia County.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip W. Simmons created the unit to remove stolen guns from suspects and keep them off the street. 

Common charges made by the Gun Crimes Unit includes:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony weapons charges
  • Felony drug charges
  •  Felony traffic charges

Out of the 42 arrests, the unit has seized 57 firearms, nine were listed as stolen, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Gun Crimes Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories