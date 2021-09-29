End of Watch foundation rucking in Santa Rosa County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The End of Watch foundation is on day three of their annual ruck in Santa Rosa County.

As of Sept. 29, the group is 160 miles out of their 369 mile journey, according to Lance Cook, marketing director for the End of Watch foundation.

Cook explains that the 369 miles represent the officers who have died in the line of Duty in 2020.

“The End of Watch Memorial Ruck is designed to reverently honor the fallen and support those still on watch, while also building a stronger community between law enforcement and civilians through education and awareness,” said Cook.

The first End of Watch ruck was started in 2018 to honor those who passed away in 2017.

The event started on Sept. 26 and ends on Oct. 2 and will conclude at the Santa Rosa County Fairgrounds with a closing ceremony.

Weights will be carried on the final mile and every officer’s name will be called before a final bell ringing, according to Cook.

If you are interested in attending the ruck or the closing event, click here for more information.