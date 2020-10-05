Emmanuel Sheppard and Condon closing in Perdido Key

PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — Due to damages sustained from Hurricane Sally Emmanuel Sheppard and Condon will be closing permanently in Perdido Key. The office location 14508 Perdido Key Drive has been open since May of 2018.

ESC Firm president Wes Reeder said, “We, too, know it is like to experience the devastation caused by hurricanes and over the years our Firm has been in existence we have experienced many of them. But just like our Gulf Coast community we’re strong and resilient and we will persevere. Rest assured that one thing that won’t ever change because of a hurricane is our commitment of serving our clients. Buildings and printers can be replaced, but our ESC family cannot, so we are feeling very fortunate that everyone made it through the storm safely.”

