Emergency Rental Assistance Program launches in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — People in Escambia County having struggling to pay rent and utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic could see some help from the County’s new Rental Assistance Program

The program is provided through Escambia County Emergency Rental Assistance (ERAP) Program.

The application portal to the program opened on Monday, Oct. 18, and is available in both English and Spanish. If you need in-person assistance you may make an appointment by calling 850-403-6044.

Emergency rental assistance may be provided to eligible low-income Escambia County residents who:

Have been financially impacted by COVID-19

Have total household income at or below 80% Area Median Income

Are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instabilitity

Have not received any other rental assistance for the requested months

Both the renter and landlord must submit an application through the portal. Reimbursement money will be paid to the landlord or utility provider directly.

This program can provide up to 12 months of overdue or late rent and utility bills for Escambia County residents.

To learn more on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program click here.