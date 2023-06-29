PENSACOLA , Fla. (WKRG) — When you think of hurricane prep, you probably think about making sure you have enough food, water and medications for yourself and for your family.

What we can sometimes forget in these preps are our more vulnerable neighbors, like the elderly.

Often times, they’re on a restricted income or maybe can’t get those kinds of things for themselves physically.

Thursday, seniors at the Westminster Village lined up to receive emergency hurricane meal kits provided by Florida Power & Light and the Council on Aging of West Florida.

“They come in real handy!” Said Westminster Village resident Patty Brewster, who lined up to receive her kits.

As storm season is upon us, Florida Power & Light and the Council on Aging of West Florida wanted to make sure seniors who may not be able to leave their house, or receive home delivered meals after a storm were taken care of.

“They just have challenges that we don’t think about.” Said Emily Echevarria, of the Council on Aging of West Florida. “Where there might be someone who’s home bound, some of these meals go out to our meals on wheels clients who stay at home. There are people in this complex who don’t leave their rooms so they’re getting them delivered up to them. They just don’t have the resources or the transportation options that many of us have to go do that hurricane prep.”

Over 800 seniors in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties will receive three of the emergency meal kits, each kit containing three shelf stable meals.

“These are shelf ready meals along with water that will help sustain them over a period of time in the event, of an event that we hope never happens, they will need nourishment during that time.” Said J.T. Young, Vice President of Florida Power & Light Northwest Florida.

For Brewster and other residents at Westminster Village, it’s a gesture that goes a long way.

“I think it’s great. We really appreciate it!” Said Brewster.