MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Emerald Coast Theatre Company will present “Mean Girls Jr.” on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

High school performances will be offered Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

Middle school performances will be offered Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The play is based on the popular 2004 film of the same name that starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, among an ensemble cast.

Here’s the summary:

“Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Cady and her friends devise a ‘Revenge Party’ to take on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George — and learn the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung,” an event news release stated.

The play will take place at the ECTC’s main space on the second floor in the Grand Boulevard Town Center. Tickets cost between $12 and $24, depending on the show day and time.

